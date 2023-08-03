You are here: Home - News -

MHBS hires Neal as head of footprint

by:
  • 03/08/2023
  • 0
Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has appointed Tim Neal as its head of footprint where he will “develop its premises strategy, its commitment to the branch network and deepen its focus on delivering an environmentally sustainable future”.

In the role, Neal will oversee aspects relating to the mutual’s physical footprint, review health and safety as well as procurement procedures and implement its environmental, social and governance policy.

He joins from The Nottingham where he worked for around seven years in various roles, most recently as senior manager for estates and facilities.

Before that, Neal set up his own project management consultancy business working with several firms across different fields.

He started his career at Leicester Building Society and then moved into commercial banking following the takeover from Santander where he lead the SME affinity and introducer banking division.

Iain Kirkpatrick, chief executive at MHBS, added: “Tim’s wealth of experience in the financial services sector makes him the perfect choice for this role. He brings with him a deep understanding of facilities management, the needs of our employees and how to create a working environment that promotes their growth and wellbeing. I’m delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him.”

Neal added: “I am thrilled to be joining MHBS at an extremely pivotal time. My ambition is to help create a more compelling and sustainable environment at MHBS where caring for our colleagues, customers and planet are key.”

