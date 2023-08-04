Coventry BS to cut resi and BTL rates

Coventry Building Society has lowered residential rates by up to 0.63 per cent and selected buy-to-let deals by around 0.55 per cent along with adding products to the range.

Product highlights include a two-year fixed rate available for purchase and remortgage at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and £999 fee priced at 6.05 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV and £1,999 product fee for buy-to-let purchase and remortgage at 6.15 per cent.

There is the option for £350 cashback and remortgage transfer service.

Coventry Building Society has added three-year fixed rates for residential applications as well as 65 per cent LTV options for residential applications and 75 per cent LTV options for buy-to-let applications.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re keeping a close eye on the market with an aim to support our intermediary partners and their clients with rate reductions wherever possible.

“Certainty remains appealing to many borrowers, especially in these current economic times, so we’ve reintroduced our popular three-year range to give people options alongside our competitive two and five-year deals.”