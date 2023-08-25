Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/08/2023

The Openwork Partnership and LSL acquiring Tenet’s appointed representative (AR) network and its potential ramifications for the market also piqued readers’ interest.
The trajectory of mortgage rates, house prices and the base rate filled out the rest of the list.
A sad day for the industry and for Tenet. What now for affected ARs? – Day
Stamp duty drops as IHT receipts look set to break records ‒ HMRC
Mortgage rates continue to fall as lenders ‘price competitively where they can’ – Rightmove
House prices to fall by seven per cent but ‘a correction, not a crash’ – Deutsche Bank
Conditional selling ‘will only get worse’ and could ‘erupt into open warfare’ ‒ Star Letter 18/08/2023
It’s time to dig into the detail of Consumer Duty practices – Wilson