You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/08/2023

by:
  • 25/08/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/08/2023
The news that Large Mortgage Loans was ceasing mortgage broker operations topped the most read this week.

The Openwork Partnership and LSL acquiring Tenet’s appointed representative (AR) network and its potential ramifications for the market also piqued readers’ interest.

The trajectory of mortgage rates, house prices and the base rate filled out the rest of the list.

Large Mortgage Loans to cease mortgage broker operations

 

Nationwide trims rates by 0.4 per cent

 

A sad day for the industry and for Tenet. What now for affected ARs? – Day

 

Another two base rate hikes predicted for this year

 

The Openwork Partnership and LSL acquire Tenet’s AR network

 

Stamp duty drops as IHT receipts look set to break records ‒ HMRC

 

Mortgage rates continue to fall as lenders ‘price competitively where they can’ – Rightmove

 

House prices to fall by seven per cent but ‘a correction, not a crash’ – Deutsche Bank

 

Conditional selling ‘will only get worse’ and could ‘erupt into open warfare’ ‒ Star Letter 18/08/2023

 

It’s time to dig into the detail of Consumer Duty practices – Wilson

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/