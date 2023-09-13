Halifax to slash select rates by up to 0.5 per cent

Halifax is lowering selected rates by up to 0.5 per cent, including two and five-year fixed rates, from this Friday.

The changes cover products from 60 to 95 per cent loan to value, and cover fee-free and £999 fee options.

At 60 per cent LTV, its fee-free two-year fixed rate will fall by 0.5 per cent to 5.9 per cent and its fee-free five-year fixed rate at the same LTV will decrease by around 0.04 per cent to 5.26 per cent.

Its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will go down by 0.45 per cent to 5.96 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV its no-fee two-year fixed rate will decrease by 0.22 per cent to 6.32 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with no fee at 75 per cent LTV will fall by 0.04 per cent to 5.26 per cent and at 85 per cent LTV the rate will contract by 0.07 per cent to 5.38 per cent. At 95 per cent LTV the decrease applied will be 0.04 per cent, with the rate coming to 5.92 per cent.

Within its £999 fee range, its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV will fall by 0.5 per cent to 5.64 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV, the decrease is 0.45 per cent to 5.7 per cent. At 90 per cent LTV, the rate will go down by 0.22 per cent to 6.06 per cent.

On the five-year fixed rate side, its deals at 60, 75 and 95 per cent LTV will decrease by 0.04 per cent and 85 per cent LTV the fall is 0.07 per cent.