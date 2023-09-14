Atom reduces rates on select products

Atom has reduced select two, three and five-year fixed rates up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.2 per cent.

For instance, its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has fallen to 6.59 per cent and its three-year fixed rate stands at 6.44 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has decreased to 5.89 per cent.

Atom said that all purchase and remortgage options are available with free valuation.

The firm said that it hoped the reductions would make getting on the property ladder “more accessible for first-time buyers and those with smaller deposits”.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom, said: “It’s tough right now for any aspiring homeowner, so we’re pleased to be announcing rate reductions across a selection of our mortgage products.

He added: “With a focus on higher LTV products, we hope to take some of the pressure off those who have struggled as a result of the current economic environment.

“Recent criteria changes and a continued emphasis on using automation to get offers back to brokers and customers in a matter of days means we are able to provide not only exceptional value, but a service that is faster and easier to use. We think this is a compelling proposition in the current market.”