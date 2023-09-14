Perenna appoints Sorrell as national account manager

Long-term fixed rate specialist Perenna has hired Tim Sorrell as its national account manager where he will work on the launch of its proposition.

Sorrell was most recently a self-employed mortgage broker at Charles Cameron and Associates for around a year and before that was a key account manager at West One Loans.

Between 2004 and 2022, he worked at Barclays in various roles including senior intermediary relationship manager for mortgage brokers and independent financial advisers.

Perenna secured its full banking licence earlier this month from the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority.

It secured its banking licence with restrictions in August last year, garnering around £100m in enquiries the following day.

The lender’s flagship product will offer a mortgage rate for 20 to 30 years and will offer early repayment charges for the first five years to give customers flexibility.

The firm also differs because it uses a covered bond funding model, which it says gives its long-term stable income and is common in select European countries. A covered bond is a portfolio of loans issued by a bank then sold to a financial institution for resale.

Perenna said that it would offer mortgages to people on its waitlist, which at the time of its licence approval was 5,000, and then open up to the wider public this year.

Perenna confirmed the appointment and said more detail would be announced in due course.