Norton Group hires new compliance director

Howson will be tasked with overseeing activity across the group, including Norton Home Loans and Norton Broker Services. He is to be charged with putting policies and procedures in place to make sure the business meets its regulatory obligations.

Howson has more than 20 years of financial services experience, and has held operational, legal and compliance oversight posts at firms including Lowell, TransUnion, Kensington Mortgages and UK Asset Resolution.

He was most recently head of risk and compliance at heylo housing, a start-up mortgage business aiming to enter the specialist lending sector.

Paul Stringer, managing director of Norton Group, said Howson had both a wealth of experience and a “hands-on attitude”, and would help the business deliver positive outcomes while also meeting regulatory rules.

Howson added: “The Norton brand is synonymous with providing real life lending solutions that make a positive difference to people’s lives. I am looking forward to developing the business further to help it achieve its strategic ambitions and continue to build a customer focused, compliance led culture that aims to deliver good customer outcomes.”