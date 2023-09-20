You are here: Home - News -

Molo partners with Propflo

by:
  • 20/09/2023
Molo partners with Propflo
Digital mortgage lender Molo has entered into a “strategic collaboration” with proptech start-up Propflo to offer an “end-to-end solution” for landlords making energy efficiency upgrades.

The partnership follows a “highly successful trial” during the summer, with the parties saying there was a rise in average engagement rates.

The lender will introduce GreenVal, a tool from Propflo, which will help landlords be complaint with Energy Efficiency Standards and offers a range of options and recommendations for compliance and quotes from national suppliers.

The tool will be integrated with Propflo’s HomeHub where customers can management quotes and improvements in one place, store key property documents, set reminders for safety servicing and use smart home technology to monitor real-time energy efficiency.

 

A greener solution

Molo CEO and co-founder Francesca Carlesi (pictured) said: “Landlords want convenience, whether it’s managing their property or applying for finance. Our priority is to ensure they are well-prepared and proactive, and Propflo’s GreenVal tool offers high value for our customers who want to make their homes greener.

“This partnership is a reflection of Molo’s core values, offering speed, convenience and a fully digital solution.”

Propflo’s founder and CEO Luke Loveridge added: “Francesca and the whole Molo team have been fantastic to work with. They really care about providing innovative solutions to better understand their portfolio and to add value for their customers.

“We have one of the most advanced end-to-end solutions and we’ve seen great engagement with retrofit during the pilot. We are thrilled to extend this solution to more of Molo’s existing and prospective customers.”

