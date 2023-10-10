You are here: Home - News -

The West Brom and MHBS cut rates – round-up

  • 10/10/2023
The West Brom has cut three-year fixed rates by up to 0.3 per cent in response to rate cuts across the wider mortgage market.

Highlights across the range include a rate of 5.44 per cent for remortgages at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with a competitive fee of £999 and £500 cashback.

Gareth Madeley, head of product at the West Brom, said: “While rates have dipped in recent weeks, persistently high costs of living mean that it’s as important as ever for us to offer borrowers a competitive product when they come to remortgage.

“These cuts will see rates reduce across our entire three-year range, keeping fees to a minimum with the additional support of cashback.”

 

MHBS slashes rates by up to 0.35 per cent

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has reduced its fixed rates across multiple ranges by up to 0.35 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates have reduced by 0.35 per cent whilst three and five-year fixed rates have fallen by 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

The lender has also introduced tiered pricing and standard product fee of 0.65 per cent in its buy-to-let range.

MHBS has made  top-slicing, lending into retirement and annexes available as standard under tier one products, with tier two and tier three options available for more “challenging buy-to-let scenarios.

The buy-to-let range has no minimum ICR, with affordability being assessed by taking personal and rental income into account.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.