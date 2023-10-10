The West Brom and MHBS cut rates – round-up

The West Brom has cut three-year fixed rates by up to 0.3 per cent in response to rate cuts across the wider mortgage market.

Highlights across the range include a rate of 5.44 per cent for remortgages at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with a competitive fee of £999 and £500 cashback.

Gareth Madeley, head of product at the West Brom, said: “While rates have dipped in recent weeks, persistently high costs of living mean that it’s as important as ever for us to offer borrowers a competitive product when they come to remortgage.

“These cuts will see rates reduce across our entire three-year range, keeping fees to a minimum with the additional support of cashback.”

MHBS slashes rates by up to 0.35 per cent

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has reduced its fixed rates across multiple ranges by up to 0.35 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates have reduced by 0.35 per cent whilst three and five-year fixed rates have fallen by 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

The lender has also introduced tiered pricing and standard product fee of 0.65 per cent in its buy-to-let range.

MHBS has made top-slicing, lending into retirement and annexes available as standard under tier one products, with tier two and tier three options available for more “challenging buy-to-let scenarios.

The buy-to-let range has no minimum ICR, with affordability being assessed by taking personal and rental income into account.