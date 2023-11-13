You are here: Home - News -

News

Average stamp duty bill falls to £9,938 in 2023

by:
  • 13/11/2023
  • 0
Average stamp duty bill falls to £9,938 in 2023
Homebuyers paid an average stamp duty bill of £9,938 in the first nine months of the year, research has shown.

According to research by Coventry Building Society, this is a reduction from last year when the average stamp duty bill was £11,207. However, it is the second highest average on record.

Homebuyers currently pay stamp duty if their home costs over £250,000 and in March 2025 this will fall to £125,000. This means the average tax bill will increase by around £2,500 for the average priced home.

There are speculations that stamp duty cuts could be part of Autumn Statement measures but these are yet to be confirmed.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re all waiting with bated breath to see what the Chancellor does for homebuyers on the 22nd – it’s clear he needs to do something to stop the costs of buying a home rocketing even further.

“As it stands people are having to find, on average, over £4,000 more to clear the Stamp Duty bill on their home than they did ten years ago – that kind of increase just isn’t sustainable. A cut to Stamp Duty would be a welcome relief for many homebuyers but there’s a risk it could be yet another temporary fix that becomes out of sync with house prices in a few short years.”

He added: “The Treasury is well aware of the effect Stamp Duty can have on the property market but a considered review that addresses the issues for buyers and downsizers, rather than a temporary holiday or simplistic cut to rates, would have a greater and longer-lasting benefit to buyers and sellers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.