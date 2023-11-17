You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/11/2023

  • 17/11/2023
Speculation that the Bank of England could start lowering the interest rate by the start of next year was the most read this week.

The Co-op Bank being told to pay mortgage prisoners, Autumn Statement rumours and the impact of interest rate shocks on lending also proved of interest to our readers.

The finalists of the Equity Release Awards also ranked highly in the most read list.

 

Bank of England to start cutting interest rates in Spring 2024 – Morgan Stanley

 

Pair found guilty of £3m fraudulent mortgage applications

 

Co-op Bank told to pay mortgage prisoners for SVR hikes

 

Stamp duty and IHT tax cuts could be on cards for Autumn Statement

The Equity Release Awards 2024 finalists revealed

 

Interest rate shocks have impacted lending as much as the financial crisis, says economist

 

Exclusive: Green to depart Pepper Money

 

Consumer Duty is bringing the fragmented mortgage market closer – Wilson

 

Perenna launches 40-year fix starting from 5.75 per cent

 

The latest Autumn Statement rumours and predictions

 

