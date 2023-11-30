Nationwide decreases switcher rates

Nationwide will lower switcher rates by up to 0.31 per cent across its two, three and five-year fixed rates up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The changes will come into force from tomorrow.

Examples of changes include its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, which will fall by 0.17 per cent to 4.82 per cent.

The lender’s three-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee will go down by 0.31 per cent to 4.89 per cent.

Nationwide’s five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.3 per cent to 5.3 per cent.

The mutual has also cut additional borrowing rates by up to 0.31 per cent.

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “These latest changes continue our existing mortgage customer pricing pledge, which promises that switcher product rates will be the same or lower than the remortgage equivalents.

“This is the tenth reduction in rates we have made in four months and means we continue to offer some of the most competitive rates on the market.”