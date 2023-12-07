You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Solutions to host end of year review masterclass

  • 07/12/2023
Mortgage Solutions will host a masterclass looking back at the key learnings from 2023 and discuss tactics for brokers to tackle 2024 head on.

The online event will take place on Wednesday 13 December from 12:30pm until 1:15pm.

The session will deep dive into some of the most-read topics of the year, including mortgage pricing, buy-to-let, later life lending and the Consumer Duty.

The masterclass will be hosted Mortgage Solutions editors Anna Sagar and Shekina Tuahene, who will quiz a panel of expert speakers including Greg Cunnington, chief operating officer at LDN Finance and LDN Private Clients, Jodi Spreadbury, senior mortgage and protection adviser and head of lender relations at The Mortgage Broker and Karl Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Access Financial Services.

To register for the event follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-online-masterclass/?msdec2023masterclass=pressrelease

Once registered, we will send you details on how to access the event nearer the time.

If you are having trouble with the form, please refresh your page. If this still doesn’t work, please email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk.

