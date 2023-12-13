HSBC to lower resi and BTL rates

HSBC will cut rates in its existing residential and buy-to-let customer switching and borrowing more range.

The changes will come into force tomorrow. In the HSBC existing residential customer switching and borrowing more range, two-year fixed fee-saver, along with two and five-year fixed standard deals, at 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV will decrease.

Three-year fixed fee-saver products between 60 to 90 per cent LTV and three-year fixed standard from 60 to 80 per cent LTV will go down.

Five-year fixed fee-saver at 60 per cent LTV and five-year fixed premier exclusive from 60 to 75 per cent LTV will fall.

Within its existing buy-to-let customer switching and borrowing more range, two and five-year fixed fee-saver, and two-year fixed standard rates, from 60 to 75 per cent LTV will reduce and five-year fixed standard at 65 and 75 per cent LTV will go down.

In late October, Mortgage Solutions reported that HSBC UK’s mortgage lending was up by £4.1bn.