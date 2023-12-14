You are here: Home - News -

News

Properties for sale bounce expected post-Boxing Day – Rightmove

by:
  • 14/12/2023
  • 0
Properties for sale bounce expected post-Boxing Day – Rightmove
The number of properties coming to the market last year nearly tripled compared to pre-pandemic figures, research has shown.

According to Rightmove, the number of properties for sale on Boxing Day by estate agents this year was 173 per cent higher than 2019 and 46 per cent up on 2021.

The report said that there was a record number of new properties listed for sale on Boxing Day as sellers tried to work with agents to capture new buyer interest which starts post-Christmas and builds over the new year.

Buyer demand, which is worked out using the number of buyers sending enquiries to estate agents about homes for sale, more than tripled from Christmas Day to Boxing Day last year.

The number of people contacting estate agents between Boxing Day and 1 January last year was the highest number recorded since early September 2022 and 29 per cent up on the same period in 2021.

The report added that two of the busiest days on record for future sellers contacting an estate agent to value their home were in January 2023.

 

Properties for sale typically rise post-Christmas

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “We typically see a post-Christmas upturn in buyer activity, with early-bird buyers finishing off their turkey dinners and starting their search for a new home for the new year. It’s a key reason why we’re seeing more new sellers come to market on Boxing Day, ready for their properties to be the first seen by prospective new buyers.

“However, with activity typically increasing from Boxing Day into January, sellers planning to come to market later in January still have time to capitalise on the renewed buyer activity.”

He added: “This year’s upturn will be eagerly anticipated by those who are keen to sell, who may have been holding off due to the disorderly mortgage market earlier this year. Many will also be watching the scale of the upturn as an early sign of building momentum as we progress through the winter and into the important spring selling season and year ahead.”

A report from Rightmove earlier this week suggested that average new seller asking prices were falling but the market was still “resilient”.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.