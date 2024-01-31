Halifax slashes remortgage rates; Natwest withdraws deals – round-up

Halifax has lowered select remortgage rates by up to 0.53 per cent across two, three and five-year fixed rate terms.

On the two-year fixed rate side, Halifax’s deal at 60 per cent loan to value deal has fallen by 0.53 per cent to 4.15 per cent.

The lender said that its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.45 per cent to 4.36 per cent.

Going up to 80 per cent LTV, its two-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.46 per cent to 5.23 per cent and at 85 per cent LTV the contraction is 0.23 per cent to 5.23 per cent.

The provider’s three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.27 per cent to 4.39 per cent, along with its deal at 75 per cent LTV which stands at 4.45 per cent.

Halifax’s five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.46 per cent to 4.19 per cent and its deal at 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.37 per cent to 4.34 per cent.

All the above come with a £999 fee.

Natwest withdraws new business products

Natwest has withdrawn select purchase, remortgage, and buy-to-let deals and extended end dates for two and five-year terms.

On the purchase side, the company has removed its two-year purchase rate at 90 per cent LTV at 4.89 per cent along with its two-year remortgage product with and without £250 cashback at 5.55 per cent.

It is also taking down its five-year fixed rate purchase at 90 per cent LTV at 4.343 per cent along with two remortgage deals at the same LTV at 4.99 per cent. The remortgage deals come with and without £250 cashback.

All come with a £1,495 fee.

On the buy-to-let side, its five-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 and 75 per cent LTV at 4.49 per cent and 4.59 per cent have been removed. Its five-year fixed rate remortgage at 75 per cent LTV offered at 4.59 per cent will also be withdrawn.

The buy-to-let deals are subject to a £3,499 fee.

Natwest has also extended its two-year term-end dates from 30 April 2026 to 30 June 2029, an its five-year end dates have moved from 30 April 2029 to 30 June 2029.