Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/02/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/02/2024

A mixture of rate changes, with some lenders increasing rates and some lenders cutting rates, also piqued readers’ interest.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) writing to financial adviser firms to offer information about ongoing services where clients continue to be charged for advice ranked highly in most read mortgage broker stories, along with the launch of shared ownership council and debates around credit repair options and stamp duty.

 

Estate agent struck off by RICS over serious misconduct

 

Fleet Mortgages unveils rebrand

 

Nationwide rates now above four per cent in latest increase

 

Two-year fixed mortgage rate sees largest monthly fall since 2022 – Moneyfacts

 

FCA asks firms about advisory changes since Consumer Duty

 

Santander cuts rates; Clydesdale launches deals and adjusts pricing – round-up

 

Credit repair options for adverse clients – Denman-Molloy

 

Appropriate homes will move dallying downsizers, not a stamp duty giveaway – Wilson

 

Councils ordered to make it easier to build on brownfield land

Industry experts launch Shared Ownership Council

Related Posts