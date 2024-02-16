Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/02/2024

A mixture of rate changes, with some lenders increasing rates and some lenders cutting rates, also piqued readers’ interest.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) writing to financial adviser firms to offer information about ongoing services where clients continue to be charged for advice ranked highly in most read mortgage broker stories, along with the launch of shared ownership council and debates around credit repair options and stamp duty.
Estate agent struck off by RICS over serious misconduct
Fleet Mortgages unveils rebrand
Nationwide rates now above four per cent in latest increase
Two-year fixed mortgage rate sees largest monthly fall since 2022 – Moneyfacts
FCA asks firms about advisory changes since Consumer Duty
Santander cuts rates; Clydesdale launches deals and adjusts pricing – round-up
Credit repair options for adverse clients – Denman-Molloy
Appropriate homes will move dallying downsizers, not a stamp duty giveaway – Wilson
Councils ordered to make it easier to build on brownfield land
Industry experts launch Shared Ownership Council