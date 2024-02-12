You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide rates now above four per cent in latest increase

  • 12/02/2024
Nationwide is no longer offering standard mortgages with a rate below four per cent following a series of rises.

The mutual announced it had increased rates across select two, three and five-year fixes for new and existing borrowers who are purchasing or remortgaging. 

Its rates now begin from 4.04 per cent for a five-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) for new or existing borrowers moving home. This deal has a £1,499 product fee. 

Earlier this month, this option had a rate of 3.99 per cent. 

The corresponding deal with a £999 fee has a rate of 4.09 per cent, up from 4.04 per cent, while the fee-free option is priced at 4.33 per cent. This was previously 4.2 per cent. 

At the upper end of the LTV offering, Nationwide has increased the rate for new home movers at 95 per cent LTV from five per cent to 5.09 per cent for a five-year fix with a £999 fee. The fee-free equivalent has a rate of 5.19 per cent, up from 5.04 per cent. 

A pair of tracker remortgage products have gone up in rate, including the two-year deal at 60 per cent LTV which has risen from 5.35 per cent to 5.39 per cent with a £1,499 fee and the £999-fee option which has increased from 5.39 per cent to 5.44 per cent. 

This is the second time this month Nationwide has increased its mortgage rates. 

The changes apply from 13 February.

