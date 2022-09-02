You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

News

Further advance on product transfers could help borrowers with energy bills – Star Letter 02/09/2022

by:
  • 02/09/2022
  • 0
Further advance on product transfers could help borrowers with energy bills – Star Letter 02/09/2022
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week the comments come in response to the article: Brokers reveal that rising energy bills are already impacting lender attitudes ‒ analysis.

Simon Wilkinson said: “I wonder if there is scope for lenders to offer a facility for a small further advance on product transfers to assist with energy bills.

“I realise that most borrowers will be experiencing a hike in payments if they have a deal coming up for renewal, but an advance of £1,000 to £3,000 for example, without the need for underwriting or property valuation would help a lot of people and not impact on the lender’s security.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.