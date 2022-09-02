Skipton BS donates £50,000 to DEC’s Pakistan flood appeal

The floods in the country have killed more than 1,200 since June and a third of Pakistan is currently under floodwater. More rain is expected, and the charity has estimated that over 33 million people have been affected.

More than a fifth of those people will need urgent, life-critical aid. This includes the provision of food, clean water and temporary shelter. An estimated 482,000 people have been displaced.

One in seven affected by floods

Stacey Dickens (pictured), head of sustainability at Skipton Building Society, said: “Pakistan is facing an environmental and humanitarian disaster brought on by climate change, and at Skipton, we cannot stand by as six million people struggle to come to terms with the desperate, devastating, direct impact these floods are having on their lives.

“That one in seven of the entire Pakistani population have been affected by the floods is truly heart-breaking, and the news that one million homes have been destroyed or damaged is a sobering thought. Climate change is a global problem that needs the global community to work together to halt.”

She added: “Entire communities, schools, crops, livelihoods have all been swept away by these floods. The significant rainfall in Pakistan is just the latest harrowing indicator of devastating climate change, and it must be further catalyst for all of us to sit up, take notice, and take action where we can.”

To donate directly to the DEC, visit donation.dec.org.uk/pakistan-floods-appeal