Tipton and Coseley BS colleagues raise £550 for local Air Ambulance Charity

by: Noora Ismail
  • 21/07/2023
  • 0
Tipton and Coseley BS colleagues raise £550 for local Air Ambulance Charity
Staff members of Tipton and Coseley Building Society (the Tipton) have raised over £550 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity during a five-hour spin cycle.

A group of 12 colleagues cycled over 154.4km between them at the Banking Hall in the Tipton branch on 12 July. The Gym Group provided the spin bike free of charge for the event.

The funds will go to the Midlands Air Ambulance which operates three air ambulances across Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands. By operating from regional airbases, the air ambulances can reach 90 per cent of the region within eight minutes.

The charity depends entirely on local and business donations as it does not receive government or National Lottery funding. A total of £9m is needed to support its average of 2,000 missions every year.

Fazlul Haque charity committee member at the Tipton said: “We would like to thank The Gym Group and everyone who supported our charity cycle day. Our team all enjoyed the day and hope the money raised will make a difference to the Midlands Air Ambulance, which does such a wonderful job.”

Noora Ismail

