You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Virtual viewings no match for real world eye test – Clifford

by: Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge
  • 29/05/2020
  • 0
Virtual viewings no match for real world eye test – Clifford
There’s no doubting that after the Covid-19 lockdown, we are likely to see some considerable shifts in working patterns as we evidence and reflect on the benefits of remote working.

 

Whether the utilisation of, and reliance on, technology changes everything about the way we work in the future remains to be seen but the immense impact is already becoming clear.

Take for instance a recent tweet from a mortgage adviser which showed both the possibilities and the limitations of utilising technology within the home buying process.

The adviser said that a client had done a virtual property viewing and put in an offer.

When they were able to physically see that property, they had immediately withdrawn their offer, noticing a number of issues that had just not been visible during their remote, online tour.

That ability to have a good look around a property is a fundamental component in the process, although of course, there are many properties sold without a physical viewing by the buyer.

In the lockdown our own SDL Auctions business has sold more than 250 properties without the buyer seeing them, but we all know this is a small minority in a normalised market.

 

Essential face-to-face advice

Despite all the benefits that technology delivers, our industry could only truly get moving again when lockdown measures were partially relaxed and the opportunity to visit properties was made available.

Of course, this is only for England at the moment and those in other parts of the UK are still not there yet and therefore any return to a new normality there is going to take a little longer.

That is not to disparage how crucial technology has been throughout this period.

However, we must also recognise there are some limitations – take client meetings for instance.

While using online video conferencing has been a real God-send, advisers often talk about the empathy and connection they have with clients when meeting them face-to-face and how, when seeing where they live and their situation, this can often change the direction of the advice provided.

That connection is not always possible via a telephone or online chat.

I’m thinking specifically of advisers who might deal with clients at two ends of the spectrum particularly – first-time buyers and those in later life – who tell us they benefit the most from a face-to-face approach.

 

Upcoming challenges

In that vein, while technology will continue to be deployed and adopted far more than pre-Covid-19, there will be large numbers of firms who do want to get their staff back out in the field, or indeed into an office.

Our own poll suggests just a nine per cent swing in the firms who will move away from face to face, to a remote service.

Having seen that operating remotely can work, it’s just not their preference or indeed their plan for the immediate future.

There is a different energy to working within close proximity of each other, with the ability to bounce ideas off colleagues, develop strategies and solutions, that is just not quite so easy through the laptop screen.

Meanwhile, especially at the moment, our sector has a challenge to overcome in terms of ensuring office spaces are safe.

It will be about getting a happy medium between having that work-space available but certainly for a reduced number of staff.

Some of the challenges of how we work with each other and with our clients are only just about to be encountered.

Flexibility and inventiveness are going to be needed, much will be done by trial and error, and good broker firms will be sharing best practice.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Know Your BDM: Emma Betteridge, Metro Bank

This week Mortgage Solutions is talking to Emma Betteridge, business development manager at Metro Bank.

Close