Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/04/2020

Perhaps encouragingly, signs are starting to show that the market is beginning to adapt to the situation with more products being launched.
However, the saddest story of the week was unquestionably the loss of broker Dean Mason to Covid-19.
All of us at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions send our best wishes and condolences to his family and friends.
Stay home and stay safe everyone.
