Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/04/2020

  09/04/2020
Unsurprisingly, lender adaptations to the shifting coronavirus environment were among the most popular articles this week.

 

Perhaps encouragingly, signs are starting to show that the market is beginning to adapt to the situation with more products being launched.

However, the saddest story of the week was unquestionably the loss of broker Dean Mason to Covid-19.

All of us at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions send our best wishes and condolences to his family and friends.

Stay home and stay safe everyone.

 

 

Nationwide launches interest-only through brokers only

 

Mortgage broker FCA fee rates fall 1.5 per cent

 

HSBC introduces daily limits and pauses 95 per cent LTV apps

 

Broker Dean Mason passes away

 

Half of all mortgages withdrawn in just three weeks

 

Nationwide to carry out as many desktop valuations as possible

 

Countrywide, Connells and John Charcol among broker firms furloughing advisers

 

Mortgage industry after Covid-19 crisis could look very different – Flavin

 

April remortgage activity already up on 2019 – LMS

 

‘Lender responses have made advisers’ jobs easier’ – Marketwatch

 

