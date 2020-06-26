Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 26/06/20

The launch of high loan to value mortgages from providers also stole the headlines.
Stamp duty, mortgage rates and Rightmove’s agent discount were among the other biggest stories.
Half of buyers denied mortgages despite having agreements in principle – survey
‘Stamp duty holiday a sensible idea for market recovery’ – Star Letter 19/06/2020
Rightmove braces for further £20m revenue hit after extending agent discount
Fixed mortgage rates drop 0.5 per cent – Moneyfacts
Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house
More than 50,000 interest-only mortgages maturing this year – UK Finance
Yorkshire BS relaunches 90 per cent LTVs for first-time buyers
Family BS launches 95 per cent LTV first-time buyer deal
BoE will adjust QE before raising interest rates – Bailey
Santander increases 85 per cent LTV rates and cuts others