Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 26/06/20

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 26/06/20

 

The launch of high loan to value mortgages from providers also stole the headlines.

Stamp duty, mortgage rates and Rightmove’s agent discount were among the other biggest stories.

 

 

Half of buyers denied mortgages despite having agreements in principle – survey

 

‘Stamp duty holiday a sensible idea for market recovery’ – Star Letter 19/06/2020

 

Rightmove braces for further £20m revenue hit after extending agent discount

 

Fixed mortgage rates drop 0.5 per cent – Moneyfacts

 

Man uses fraudulent HMRC payments to put offer on £2.6m house

 

More than 50,000 interest-only mortgages maturing this year – UK Finance

 

Yorkshire BS relaunches 90 per cent LTVs for first-time buyers

 

Family BS launches 95 per cent LTV first-time buyer deal

 

BoE will adjust QE before raising interest rates – Bailey

 

Santander increases 85 per cent LTV rates and cuts others

 

Related Posts