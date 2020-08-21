The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 21/08/20

High loan to value (LTV) mortgages remained a hot topic with the biggest story this week the launch of a family assist mortgage from the Tipton, which allows first-time buyers to get on the ladder with a deposit of just one per cent.

First-time buyers were also in the news as the Mortgage Solutions poll found gifted deposits are the top means of parental support in the pandemic.

There was also a number of product updates in the biggest stories this week, as well as a solicitor who was struck off for using stamp duty to keep their business afloat.