The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 21/08/20

First-time buyers were also in the news as the Mortgage Solutions poll found gifted deposits are the top means of parental support in the pandemic.
There was also a number of product updates in the biggest stories this week, as well as a solicitor who was struck off for using stamp duty to keep their business afloat.
Solicitor struck off for using £300k stamp duty to keep business afloat
Gifted deposits top parental support for first-time buyers in pandemic – Poll result
Landlords can take advantage of stamp duty cut with limited company moves – Cleary
Platform withdraws BTL mortgages and re-introduces 90 per cent LTV deals
Less than two thirds of mortgage offers hit completion as lenders struggle with demand – IMLA
High LTVs available on seconds as lenders halt further advances – Perry