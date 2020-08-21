You are here: Home - News -

The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 21/08/20

  • 21/08/2020
High loan to value (LTV) mortgages remained a hot topic with the biggest story this week the launch of a family assist mortgage from the Tipton, which allows first-time buyers to get on the ladder with a deposit of just one per cent.

 

First-time buyers were also in the news as the Mortgage Solutions poll found gifted deposits are the top means of parental support in the pandemic.

There was also a number of product updates in the biggest stories this week, as well as a solicitor who was struck off for using stamp duty to keep their business afloat.

 

 

Tipton launches 99 per cent LTV family assist mortgage

 

Solicitor struck off for using £300k stamp duty to keep business afloat

 

Nationwide ups high LTV rates by 0.5 per cent

 

Gifted deposits top parental support for first-time buyers in pandemic – Poll result

 

Landlords can take advantage of stamp duty cut with limited company moves – Cleary

 

Self-employed can claim second SEISS grant

 

Platform withdraws BTL mortgages and re-introduces 90 per cent LTV deals

 

Less than two thirds of mortgage offers hit completion as lenders struggle with demand – IMLA

 

High LTVs available on seconds as lenders halt further advances – Perry

 

Accord withdraws all 60 per cent LTV BTL deals

 

