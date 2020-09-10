You are here: Home - News -

News

West Brom BS launches deals to help mortgage prisoners

by:
  • 10/09/2020
  • 0
West Brom BS launches deals to help mortgage prisoners
The West Brom Building Society has announced it will be launching a modified affordability assessment alongside products to help mortgage prisoners switch onto a more affordable deal.

 

The mutual will be implementing the affordability assessment through products which will be available from Monday 14 September 

It will start off with two products, one at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) for interestonly and the other limited to 75 per cent LTV for capital repayment applications. These will be subject to tranche limits to manage demand and operational capacity. 

The launch coincides with the introduction of a mortgage prisoner’s portal hosted by the Money and Pensions Service that is due to go live in the coming week.  

This portal follows a call to action led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which asked brokers to sign up to the list to identify themselves as available to help mortgage prisoners source and apply for new deals.  

Borrowers who believe they might be eligible under the new assessment can access the products initially through the West Brom’s direct mortgage advisors and intermediary partner Mortgage Force. The mutual will then be expanding the range to any intermediaries that have signed up to the Money and Pension Service portal.  

In order to qualify, borrowers must provide evidence that they are in a closed book or held by an inactive lender. They must also be eligible under the FCA’s new affordability rules which require mortgage payments to have been made for 12 months with no arrears. 

Jonathan Westhoff, West Brom BS chief executive, said: “We recognise that this is just the beginning and there is a lot more work that needs to be done by both lenders and intermediary firms, to help those people who have been stuck on a mortgage product for a number of years already.  

The West Brom can only make a small difference, but we hope that we can at least start the process of helping by creating a more active market, supported by more affordable products.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSB offers 90 per cent LTV mortgages for one-day only

TSB is launching first-time buyer mortgage deals which will only be available on Friday 11th September.

Close