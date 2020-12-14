Trussle gains DA approval and hails 2020 as its ‘breakthrough year’

Trussle has secured regulatory approval to operate as a directly authorised broker from the 8 December, as the firm’s executive team is overhauled.

The digital adviser said it is now one of the 20 largest mortgage brokers in the UK, after doubling growth over the last year.

There are plans to further streamline the mortgage process, Trussle said.

Ian Larkin (pictured) was appointed chief executive earlier this year, with Johnny Waldron subsequently joining as chief marketing officer.

Jenny Crawford and Leah Brown have taken up the roles of VP people and general counsel and company secretary, respectively.

Larkin said: “2020 has been a breakthrough year for Trussle as more consumers have adopted digital services. More customers than ever have trusted us to help them find the right mortgage.

“We’re at a really exciting stage of Trussle’s journey and having great leadership in place will help us to deliver on the full potential of our digital proposition. Being directly authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority affirms the high standards of governance, culture and conduct within Trussle, and is an important milestone in our evolution.

“Our goal is to deliver a faster and more convenient experience that enables customers to secure home financing with ease. This is especially important in the current market, as customers are experiencing unprecedented increases to mortgage processing times, reductions to mortgage product availability and changes to eligibility criteria.

“We are working closely with lenders to help address the underlying causes of these challenges by providing a more technology-enabled, streamlined and efficient customer experience.”