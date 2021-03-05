You are here: Home - News -

The top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/03/2021

  • 05/03/2021
The chancellor's Budget news that a government-backed mortgage guarantee scheme for 95 per cent mortgages was set to return, and stamp duty tapering would be around until 1 October dominated this week's headlines.

 

Elsewhere, changes in high loan to value mortgage rates and the news that the chancellor had decided not to increase Capital Gains Tax, for now at least, grabbed brokers’ interest.

 

Big banks poised to launch 95 per cent government-backed mortgages

 

Landlords breathe sigh of relief as Sunak ducks CGT increase for now

 

Brokers give thumbs up to 95 per cent LTV government-backed mortgages

 

HSBC tweaks mortgage rates including 90 per cent LTV deals

 

NatWest and Halifax cut rates; Platform caps maximum LTI – round-up

 

Santander launches 90 per cent LTV remo deals and cuts rates

 

Buyers flock to Rightmove after Sunak reveals help for homebuyers

 

More lenders eyeing 95 per cent LTV govt-backed mortgages

 

Stamp duty holiday extended until June with tapering end date

 

Open banking proposals ‘spell the end of big, dumb mortgages’

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

