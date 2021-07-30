You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/07/2021

  • 30/07/2021
Half-year results dominated this week, however, readers were also interested in the news that Fleet Mortgages had been bought by Starling Bank.

 

Financial updates came from the likes of Barclays, Virgin Money, NatWest, Lloyds and Santander. The Mortgage Advice Bureau also issued their half-year results.

Exclusive: Bob Young on the Fleet Mortgages buyout – blog

MAB boosts revenue to £91m and grows lead gen capability

Self-employed mortgage shortage likely to be a short-term blip, brokers say

Brokers see rise in guarantor mortgage applications as house prices soar

First-time buyer numbers drop to three-year low outbid by deposit-rich

Nationwide leads cross industry initiative to tackle housing crisis

Fraudulent unauthorised adviser gets four years for stealing client money

TSB raises rates on five and 10-year fixed product transfers

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank introduce contractor solution following IR35 changes

Mortgage firm boss fined for transacting business without PI insurance

 

