Mortgage Brain’s intermediary acquisition head Jane Benjamin to leave

Jane Benjamin, head of intermediary acquisition at Mortgage Brain, is set to leave the firm at the end of October.

Benjamin joined the company in March, and took on the newly-created role with responsibilities including new customer acquisition and tacking the challenge of drawing brokers away from submissions on mortgage lender websites.

Formerly the director of mortgages at Sesame Bankhall Group for five years, Benjamin said her decision to join Mortgage Brain meant she could combine her distribution experience with a “leading industry tech giant” which the role gave her the opportunity to do. She left the Sesame network in February following a group restructure.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions, Benjamin said: “It’s been great to work with the team at Mortgage Brain and make a positive contribution to a leading industry tech giant on behalf of advisers.

“The market is now ready for an acceleration of intermediary distribution growth and lender innovation to support changing customer expectations and requirements.

“It’s the perfect time for me to get back to my core passion as an adviser and lender champion within a mortgage and protection-focused business. I’m excited to find my next opportunity and really make a difference in the mortgage market.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Jane for the last six months. Jane has contributed hugely to a number of our key projects most notably our recent rebrand and Mortgage Vision events.

“We fully understand the desire Jane has to work more closely within the mortgage and protection environment and wish Jane all of the best for the future.”