Habito makes unconfirmed number of mortgage adviser and support staff redundant – exclusive

  • 27/07/2022
Digital mortgage broker Habito has given two months’ notice to some of its mortgage advisers and support staff to find other jobs, Mortgage Solutions understands.

According to anonymous sources, the broker firm has given notice to selected advisers, administrators and ancillary adviser staff.

Mortgage Solutions understands that the whole adviser team stands at around 40 to 50 staff in total.

Habito was launched in 2016, initially launching as a digital mortgage broker, prioritising technology, but then pivoted to a more traditional broker model.

The firm went on to launch an end-to-end homebuying service and mortgage lending products. The company launched buy-to-let tracker products earlier this year and launched 40-year fixed rate mortgage last year.

The company describes itself as a whole of market broker, with access to 20,000 mortgages from around 90 lenders.

Earlier this year Habito was rumoured to be in talks with London and Country (L&C) Mortgages about a partnership to combine L&C’s telephony systems with Habito’s online platforms.

Reports suggest that talks broke down earlier this month, with Habito stating that it was exploring “multiple strategic partnerships”.

According to Crunchbase, Habito has fundraised around $82.3m to date across seven funding rounds, with its last funding round taking place in August 2020, raising EUR38.6m from seven investors.

A Habito spokesperson said: “We aren’t able to comment on people matters or market speculation.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.