Later Living Now appoints Rowe as later living planner

Rowe (pictured) has extensive experience as an equity release adviser and specialist and has run training workshops on compliance and professional development through the Premier Equity Release Club.

She headed her own equity release firm SWR Equity Release Services for nearly three years and has previously been employed by advice firms The Right Equity Release, Just Retirement and Responsible Equity Release.

Rowe also has experience as a financial planner.

Later Living Now has seen a rise in referrals from solicitors, independent financial advisers and other introducers to advise clients.

Surge in enquiries for Later Living Now

The firm reported a 22 per cent surge in enquiries compared to last year and said it expected demand to continue as people grapple with the cost of living crisis.

Rowe is the fourth adviser to join the firm.

Rowe said: “I believe with a passion, that those who have worked hard for much of their lives, raising families and paying vast sums in tax, deserve much better than a meagre retirement.

“Later life is to be enjoyed, not worried over, so I feel very privileged to be able to help clients referred by our professional introducers, to live better and more comfortable lives, by releasing equity when it’s appropriate.”

Simon Chalk, managing director of Later Living Now, added: “We are very fortunate to have advisers of Sue’s calibre choosing to work with us. She is one of an elite number who, like myself, has not only attained a long-term care qualification, but most crucially the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) Later Life Lending Advice Standard. Currently the only independent assessment, from a not-for-profit organisation, of an adviser’s applied knowledge and skill in equity release planning.

“Sue and the rest of the team will enjoy working together closely on those cases where equity release can make a huge positive difference to people’s lives.”