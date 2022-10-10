You are here: Home - News -

News

Stonebridge’s Revolution platform adds financial promotion enhancement

by:
  • 10/10/2022
  • 0
Stonebridge’s Revolution platform adds financial promotion enhancement
Mortgage network Stonebridge has developed technology for brokers to manage financial promotions on its Revolution platform.

 

The new functionality means AR firms can now submit and manage their financial marketing promotions in one location, while providing a full audit trail for both the network and the individual firm.

And firms can now communicate with Stonebridge’s business standards teams through new messaging functionality within the system.

Once the promotion is approved, the new system notifies the AR firm and provides a certificate of approval.

A further alert is also sent when each financial promotion is due to expire, allowing the AR firm to request reapproval, amendment, or withdrawal.

Stonebridge says the new system provides convenience, efficiency, and simplicity.

 

‘Expert teams can approve financial promotions at pace’

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge (pictured), said: “The ability to be able to act quickly, decisively, and compliantly when it comes to the approval of marketing is hugely important for advisers in the changeable mortgage and protection markets we have, which is why this new technology solution is designed to provide considerable operational efficiencies to our AR firms.

“To submit promotions via Revolution, to be able to track their progress to approval, and have a ‘heads up’ on expiry, while also offering the opportunity to update and seek reapproval will, I’m sure, be greatly beneficial.

“A system developed within the excellent Revolution system, with direct access to the business standards team decision-makers, means the expert teams can review and approve financial promotions at pace.

“Revolution sits at the heart of our business and we will continue to develop and enhance the platform with new capability such as this, in order to ensure our firms are able to maximise all the opportunities to grow their businesses and trade safely.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.