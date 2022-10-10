Stonebridge’s Revolution platform adds financial promotion enhancement

Mortgage network Stonebridge has developed technology for brokers to manage financial promotions on its Revolution platform.

The new functionality means AR firms can now submit and manage their financial marketing promotions in one location, while providing a full audit trail for both the network and the individual firm.

And firms can now communicate with Stonebridge’s business standards teams through new messaging functionality within the system.

Once the promotion is approved, the new system notifies the AR firm and provides a certificate of approval.

A further alert is also sent when each financial promotion is due to expire, allowing the AR firm to request reapproval, amendment, or withdrawal.

Stonebridge says the new system provides convenience, efficiency, and simplicity.

‘Expert teams can approve financial promotions at pace’

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge (pictured), said: “The ability to be able to act quickly, decisively, and compliantly when it comes to the approval of marketing is hugely important for advisers in the changeable mortgage and protection markets we have, which is why this new technology solution is designed to provide considerable operational efficiencies to our AR firms.

“To submit promotions via Revolution, to be able to track their progress to approval, and have a ‘heads up’ on expiry, while also offering the opportunity to update and seek reapproval will, I’m sure, be greatly beneficial.

“A system developed within the excellent Revolution system, with direct access to the business standards team decision-makers, means the expert teams can review and approve financial promotions at pace.

“Revolution sits at the heart of our business and we will continue to develop and enhance the platform with new capability such as this, in order to ensure our firms are able to maximise all the opportunities to grow their businesses and trade safely.”