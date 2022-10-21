You are here: Home - News -

From Assetz Capital to West One Loans – this week’s new hires and appointments 21/10/2022

  • 21/10/2022
Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 21 October 2022.

Once again it’s been a hectic week for appointments in the mortgage and specialist lending world.

Assetz Capital

Specialist lender Assetz Capital has appointed Chris Causton to its origination team as a regional relationship director to bolster its presence in the South East.

Bluestone Mortgages

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Ryan Davies as strategy director.

Cambridge and Counties Bank

Cambridge and Counties Bank has expanded its West and Wales real estate team with the appointments of Sophie Wilkins and James Roche.

Hampshire Trust Bank

John Archbold has been appointed as head of portfolio management for Hampshire Trust Bank’s development finance division.

Leeds Building Society

Leeds BS has appointed Jenny Ryatt as director of mortgage services and Parveen Kaur as chief customer officer.

Lendinvest

Specialist lender LendInvest has appointed Sophie Mitchell-Charman as commercial director and Leanne Ardron as head of bridging in its commercial team.

Sancus Lending Group

Sancus has appointed Gary Mealing as group credit director.

Sesame Bankhall Group

Sesame Bankhall Group‘s interim chief executive Ross Liston is leaving the firm, with chair John Cowan taking on the role.

West One Loans

West One Loans has introduced a roving underwriter role and appointed Ann-Marie Tarrant to the position

