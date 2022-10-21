From Assetz Capital to West One Loans – this week’s new hires and appointments 21/10/2022

Once again it’s been a hectic week for appointments in the mortgage and specialist lending world.
Assetz Capital
Specialist lender Assetz Capital has appointed Chris Causton to its origination team as a regional relationship director to bolster its presence in the South East.
Bluestone Mortgages
Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Ryan Davies as strategy director.
Cambridge and Counties Bank
Cambridge and Counties Bank has expanded its West and Wales real estate team with the appointments of Sophie Wilkins and James Roche.
Lendinvest
Specialist lender LendInvest has appointed Sophie Mitchell-Charman as commercial director and Leanne Ardron as head of bridging in its commercial team.
