You are here: Home - News -

News

Bluestone Mortgages hires strategy director Ryan Davies

by:
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
Bluestone Mortgages hires strategy director Ryan Davies
Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Ryan Davies as strategy director where he will help achieve the firm’s “ongoing vision” to grow into the broader lending market and secure growth.

Davies joins from Hodge Bank, where he worked for over seven years, most recently as managing director of mortgages for nearly two years.

Other roles he held include strategy and change manager for mortgages, business improvement analyst and compliance and risk officer.

In his role, Davies will spearhead research, design and implementation of Bluestone Mortgages “strategic roadmap”. This includes new product development and identifying lending opportunities for further growth.

He will also be part of the executive team and support the leadership of the business.

 

‘Ongoing commitment to support brokers’

Steve Seal, chief executive of Bluestone Mortgages, said: “Ryan’s appointment is testament to our ongoing commitment to better support brokers and their customers to achieve their homeownership goals.

“Ryan will play a pivotal role in expanding our offering and strengthening our position in the market and we’re delighted to have him on the team.”

Davies added: “The mortgage market has changed significantly in recent months, and will continue to be impacted by the current high inflationary environment. As a result, the market will need more specialist lenders to support the growing cohort of customers who struggle to meet the vanilla criteria of high street banks.

“I look forward to working with the Bluestone team to help more customers across the country step onto or up the property ladder and cement Bluestone’s position as the specialist lender of choice.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.