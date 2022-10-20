Bluestone Mortgages hires strategy director Ryan Davies

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Ryan Davies as strategy director where he will help achieve the firm’s “ongoing vision” to grow into the broader lending market and secure growth.

Davies joins from Hodge Bank, where he worked for over seven years, most recently as managing director of mortgages for nearly two years.

Other roles he held include strategy and change manager for mortgages, business improvement analyst and compliance and risk officer.

In his role, Davies will spearhead research, design and implementation of Bluestone Mortgages “strategic roadmap”. This includes new product development and identifying lending opportunities for further growth.

He will also be part of the executive team and support the leadership of the business.

‘Ongoing commitment to support brokers’

Steve Seal, chief executive of Bluestone Mortgages, said: “Ryan’s appointment is testament to our ongoing commitment to better support brokers and their customers to achieve their homeownership goals.

“Ryan will play a pivotal role in expanding our offering and strengthening our position in the market and we’re delighted to have him on the team.”

Davies added: “The mortgage market has changed significantly in recent months, and will continue to be impacted by the current high inflationary environment. As a result, the market will need more specialist lenders to support the growing cohort of customers who struggle to meet the vanilla criteria of high street banks.

“I look forward to working with the Bluestone team to help more customers across the country step onto or up the property ladder and cement Bluestone’s position as the specialist lender of choice.”