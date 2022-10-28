You are here: Home - News -

From Aldermore to Tab – this week's new hires and appointments 28/10/2022

  28/10/2022
From Aldermore to Tab – this week’s new hires and appointments 28/10/2022
Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 28 October 2022.

As another busy week comes to an end, we wrap up the key appointments and people moves in the mortgage and specialist lending world.

Aldermore

Aldermore has made two appointments to its asset finance team with the recruitment of Simon Lefevre as its head of wholesale and Chris Smith as head of specialist equipment.

Atom Bank

Atom Bank has appointed Andrew Marshall as its chief financial officer, taking over from business co-founder David McCarthy.

Connells

Connells Group chairman Stephen Shipperley is to retire at the end of 2022 after 45 years with the business.

Danske Bank

Danske Bank UK has hired Martin Stewart as its chairman. He will take on the role from the start of next year.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Michael Gove has been appointed as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities while South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has been appointed as minister of state for housing.

HSBC

HSBC’s chief financial officer and executive director Ewen Stevenson will step down from his role at the end of the year and be replaced by Georges Elhedery who will take up the post on 1 January 2023.

The Mortgage Lender

The Mortgage Lender has grown its leadership team with the appointment of Neil Hornsby as chief risk officer and Gemma Porter as head of credit.

Nottingham Building Society

Nottingham Building Society has hired Paul Howley as its first chief technology and transformation officer.

Pepper Money

Pepper Money has appointed Dianne Corner to the newly-created role of national sales manager.

Redwood Bank

Rob Thompson has joined specialist lender Redwood Bank as its business development manager covering the Bristol, South West and Wales areas.

Rightmove

Rightmove has hired Johan Svanström as CEO taking over from Peter Brooks-Johnson.

Tab

Bridging lender Tab has appointed Jason Shead as chief risk officer.

