HSBC cuts existing customer, FTB and remortgage rates

  • 04/11/2022
HSBC has reduced select existing customer switching, existing customer borrowing more, first-time buyer, remortgage, homemover and international resident mortgage rates by up to 0.29 per cent.

The lender said with effect from yesterday, rates on existing customer switching products including two-year fixed fee-saver products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) will increase, whilst three and five-year fixed fee-saver products will be cut.

Three and five-year fixed rate fee products up to 90 per cent LTV have also been reduced.

On the residential existing customer borrowing more side, two-year fixed rate fee-savers have gone up, whilst three and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 90 per cent LTV have fallen.

Its residential first-time buyer two and five-year fixed rate fee-saver and standard products up to 95 per cent LTV have been cut.

On the remortgage side, two-year fixed fee-saver products up to 85 per cent LTV have increased and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 90 per cent LTV have gone down.

Two and five-year fixed rate fee saver and standard home mover products up to 90 per cent LTV have decreased.

International resident products up to 75 per cent LTV, fixed for either two or five years, fee-saver and standard products, have been reduced.

The lender added that it had extended cashback to include £500 on five-year fixed fee-saver products for those borrowing 60 to 95 per cent LTV.

It said that this could help first-time buyers get onto the property ladder and assist with home moving costs.

A HSBC spokesperson said: “As funding costs have reduced recently, we have been able to pass on reductions to our fixed rate mortgages.

“We are deeply committed to supporting first-time buyers and their transition to get onto the property ladder. Therefore, we are pleased to be able to extend cashback deals on five-year fee-saver products from 85-95 per cent LTV to 60-95 per cent LTV. This will also be available for home movers.”

