Craig Calder joins Virgin Money as head of secured lending

  • 09/11/2022
Craig Calder (pictured) has been appointed head of secured lending at Virgin Money, effective from January 2023.

Calder joins from Barclays where he worked for nine and a half years as its head of mortgage products and intermediaries. During his tenure, he oversaw product proposition, development and the intermediary relationship management teams.  

He has also previously worked at Ulster Bank, Natwest and Alliance and Lester in senior mortgage-related roles. 

At Virgin Money, Calder will be responsible for expanding its mortgage business. 

In the lender’s Q3 results, it reported that its mortgage balances remained stable at £57.8bn as it continued to be selective with business and price its products carefully to maintain profitability. At the time, Virgin Money said it expected to increase its market share in the medium term. 

Calder said: “It’s clear that Virgin Money has exciting things to come in mortgages. Their brand strength, market position and future plans present a great opportunity to help customers at an important time for the mortgage sector.”  

Hugh Chater, chief commercial officer at Virgin Money, said: “Craig brings significant specialist experience and expertise to the commercial team at Virgin Money. I am confident that he will accelerate the transformation of our mortgage business.”    

