Access FS grows broker numbers 80 per cent in year

  17/11/2022
Access FS grows broker numbers 80 per cent in year
Mortgage and protection broker Access Financial Services has increased its broker numbers by 80 per cent so far this year to 180 self-employed brokers.

In its second annual conference, the firm said that this was up from 100 self-employed mortgage and protection advisers earlier this year  an “incredible” achievement for the five-year old firm.

Access FS added that it had also doubled its head office staff and brought in administrative support for advisers to allow them to have more time with clients.

The company said that it would also launch a compliance hotline to help advisers ensure that their mortgage and protection cases are compliant and high quality. This hotline sits alongside its ongoing compliance training.

Access FS gave awards to advisers whose firms had not had a single lapse in protection business of the whole year, with over 10 per cent of advisers with the company since January not reporting a protection policy lapse.

The broker firm said that the aim for next year was to increase the number of advisers with no lapses, which it said was a “increasing challenge in the tightening market”.

The company said it would also give a free website for advisers who want one, paid for by the firm, and help advisers generate leads.

The broker firm added that it provide paraplanning services in the new year.

Karl Wilkinson (pictured), CEO of Access FS, said: “The number of advisers wanting to join Access this year has exceeded our wildest expectations. What is better, it is our existing advisers who have been responsible for this growth.

“Our advisers tend to work heavily in their local communities. We have a very collaborative culture throughout Access where our advisers are encouraged to help each other and pass business to one another so they can focus on their individual strengths.

This works so well that they then encourage other advisers to join Access to benefit from this unique support system.”

He added that it had launched a regular academy this year to train and bring in people from outside the industry. He noted that this had led to 38 new people becoming advisers and running their own businesses.

Wilkinson continued: “The thing I am most proud of however is the number of advisers we have selling protection business, with no lapses at all. The need for people to keep their protection policies in place is of paramount importance as we head into a downturn, yet it is often the first thing to be cancelled as people look to save money.

“The fact that so many of our advisers have not had a single lapse is testament to how well the policies are being advised upon, with Access advisers ensuring their clients truly have the right product for their circumstances and genuinely understand their need for what they are buying.

“Next year we look forward to continuing our growth, while all the time increasing the value that we bring to the fantastic advisers that make Access FS what it is.”

