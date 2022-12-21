Poll: Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

The past few years have been bumper years for the mortgage market with record levels of gross mortgage lending.

End of year figures from IMLA show that gross lending is expected to be £310bn this year, which is above the forecasted £275bn predicted at the of last year.

However, the same report warned that gross lending for 2023 is predicted to be £265bn in 2023 and fall to £250bn in 2024.

A variety of headwinds, including inflation, base rate rises, house price falls, the cost of living crisis, heightened affordability and the fall in purchase activity are expected to slow the momentum of the mortgage market.

This month in Mortgage Solutions, we want to know how brokers are planning to shore up their businesses for the coming year.