Best reader comments of the year

Ranging from the debate between two and five-year fixed rates, buy-to-let stress rates, stamp duty holiday, broker and lender behaviour, income caps, broker remuneration and innovation our readers provided us with great insight into the broker community.
Thank you for all your contributions.
‘I’d be wary of recommending five-year fixes despite the gloom’ – Star Letter 05/08/2022
Buy-to-let stress rates are ‘out of control’ – Star Letter 11/11/2022
Stamp duty holiday now is a ‘terrible idea’ – Star Letter 23/09/2022
Bad broker behaviour ‘unacceptable’ but better communication helps – Star Letter 26/08/2022
Brokers fear ‘rise of rejection will lead to panel removal’ – Star Letter 25/02/2022
‘A cap of 4.5 to five per cent on mortgage rates is a fair level’ – Star Letter 07/10/2022
Lenders cannot be expected to sell ‘loss leading’ mortgages – Star Letter 10/06/2022
Some brokers ‘have stopped recommending five-year fixes’ – Star Letter 12/08/2022
Why not introduce a tighter cap on broker remuneration? – Star Letter 01/07/2022
‘We are in desperate need of product innovation and lender sensitivity’ – Star Letter 14/10/2022