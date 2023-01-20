You are here: Home - News -

News

TML announces rate cuts across entire resi range

by:
  • 20/01/2023
  • 0
TML announces rate cuts across entire resi range
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has announced rate cuts across its entire residential range, including purchasing and remortgaging products.

The specialist lender’s rate reductions run across its Real-Life (RL) and Lumi ranges, for both two and five-year fixed rate ranges, lending up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The RL and Lumi ranges are aimed at supporting the self-employed, borrowers with complex incomes and those with adverse credit. The Lumi range is available through specialist distribution partners.

Reductions range from 10bps to 40bps.

On its RL0 5-year fixed 75 per cent LTV remortgage and incentivised products, the rates have been reduced by 40bps.

Other product changes include its Lumi 1 five-year fixed 70 per cent and 75 per cent LTV remortgage and incentivised products which have been reduced by 30bps, as well as its RL2 and RL3 remortgage and incentivised products that have also reduced by up to 36bps.

 

TML: ‘A desire to offer innovative solutions’

Steve Griffiths (pictured), chief commercial officer at TML said: “As the cost of living continues to put a financial strain on households, we know that affordability is of great concern to those either purchasing or remortgaging their homes.

“We endeavour to give borrowers access to and a choice of products that not only suit their needs, particularly if they have more complex incomes, but can also support them as they navigate the current financial pressure. These rate reductions reflect our continued desire to offer brokers’ innovative and competitive solutions for their client.”

It’s been a busy week for TML. On Wednesday, Mortgage Solutions reported that the firm had made a series of promotions within its distribution team.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.