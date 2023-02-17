You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/02/2023

  • 17/02/2023
More and more lenders brought out sub-four per cent deals this week, including Halifax and Nationwide, proving popular with readers.

Santander increasing its income multiples and the decision by Natwest to double its overpayment limit to 20 per cent were also of interest.

An analysis of overpayments found that brokers were split on the benefit of overpayments during the cost of living crisis.

Damian Thompson joining Nationwide as its director of landlord and Nick Morrey departing Coreco also ranked in the top 10.

 

Nationwide adds sub-four per cent mortgage in rate cutting drive

Natwest cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

 

Santander ups mortgage income multiples

MPowered Mortgages cuts three and 10-year fixed rates

 

Damian Thompson joins Nationwide as director of landlord

 

Halifax latest to launch sub-four per cent deal; Accord Mortgages reduces BTL rates – round-up

 

Brokers split on appeal of overpayments in cost of living crisis ‒ analysis

 

Natwest cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

 

A good start to 2023 but beware clients simply taking the PT route – Clifford

 

Morrey to depart Coreco following change in ‘strategic direction’

 

 

