Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/02/2023

More and more lenders brought out sub-four per cent deals this week, including Halifax and Nationwide, proving popular with readers.

Santander increasing its income multiples and the decision by Natwest to double its overpayment limit to 20 per cent were also of interest.

An analysis of overpayments found that brokers were split on the benefit of overpayments during the cost of living crisis.

Damian Thompson joining Nationwide as its director of landlord and Nick Morrey departing Coreco also ranked in the top 10.