You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and cuts BTL rates

by:
  • 21/02/2023
  • 0
Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and cuts BTL rates
Virgin Money has added around eight exclusive purchase deals, some coming with free valuation and £1,000 cashback.

The lender has added four exclusive purchase deals with free valuation, with rates starting from 4.44 per cent. The deals are subject to a £1,495 fee.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 4.44 per cent. Its 75 per cent LTV equivalent is 4.49 per cent.

The Two-year fixed rates at 85 per cent LTV and 90 per cent LTV are offered at 4.59 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

Virgin Money has also brought out four exclusive Purchase deals with £1,000 cashback and free valuation. They are subject to a £995 fee.

Its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV is 4.78 per cent, and at 85 per cent LTV the pricing is set at 5.25 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV is 5.25 per cent and its three-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is 4.74 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has released exclusive remortgage deals for portfolio landlords and has cut select buy-to-let core and product transfer rates.

There are four exclusive deals, with both two and five-year fixed rates available.

Its two-year fixed rate at 50 per cent LTV is 4.73 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is 4.64 per cent. Both come with a £3,995 fee.

Core buy-to-let fixed rate deals have been cut by up to 0.89 per cent and fixed rate buy-to-let product transfer deals have fallen by around 1.5 per cent.

The lender also increased remortgage exclusives by up to 0.25 per cent, with rates starting form 3.99 per cent.

Richard Walker (pictured), head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “Our new range of short-term exclusive rates now offer even more options for those looking to purchase a new home, whether a home-mover or a first-time buyer. We remain supportive of those with smaller deposits with 90 per cent LTV two-year fixed rates starting from 4.90 per cent.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.