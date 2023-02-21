Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and cuts BTL rates

Virgin Money has added around eight exclusive purchase deals, some coming with free valuation and £1,000 cashback.

The lender has added four exclusive purchase deals with free valuation, with rates starting from 4.44 per cent. The deals are subject to a £1,495 fee.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 4.44 per cent. Its 75 per cent LTV equivalent is 4.49 per cent.

The Two-year fixed rates at 85 per cent LTV and 90 per cent LTV are offered at 4.59 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

Virgin Money has also brought out four exclusive Purchase deals with £1,000 cashback and free valuation. They are subject to a £995 fee.

Its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV is 4.78 per cent, and at 85 per cent LTV the pricing is set at 5.25 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV is 5.25 per cent and its three-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is 4.74 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has released exclusive remortgage deals for portfolio landlords and has cut select buy-to-let core and product transfer rates.

There are four exclusive deals, with both two and five-year fixed rates available.

Its two-year fixed rate at 50 per cent LTV is 4.73 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is 4.64 per cent. Both come with a £3,995 fee.

Core buy-to-let fixed rate deals have been cut by up to 0.89 per cent and fixed rate buy-to-let product transfer deals have fallen by around 1.5 per cent.

The lender also increased remortgage exclusives by up to 0.25 per cent, with rates starting form 3.99 per cent.

Richard Walker (pictured), head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “Our new range of short-term exclusive rates now offer even more options for those looking to purchase a new home, whether a home-mover or a first-time buyer. We remain supportive of those with smaller deposits with 90 per cent LTV two-year fixed rates starting from 4.90 per cent.”