Natwest CEO Rose named co-chair of government’s energy efficiency taskforce

The government has named Natwest CEO, Alison Rose, as the co-chair of the energy efficiency taskforce, with a remit to “spearhead efforts to reduce the UK’s energy consumption and cut household bills”.

The taskforce was launched today and will devise a workplace to cut energy demand in domestic, commercial building and industrial process.

The energy efficiency taskforce was a measure announced in the Autumn Statement last year by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

At the time, Hunt said that the taskforce would oversee energy efficiency goals of 15 per cent cut to UK’s energy consumption from buildings and industry over the next seven years.

Other members of the taskforce include Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Callanan as co-chair.

Rose (pictured) has worked at Natwest since 1992, initially joining as a graduate and working her way up the ranks.

She has held a number of senior roles during that time including deputy CEO of Natwest Holdings; chief executive of commercial and private banking; head of Europe, Middle East and Africa for markets and international banking; and global head of international banking capital and balance sheet.

Rose experienced in government commissions

In 2019 Rose was commissioned by UK government to report on barriers to women starting business and co-leads the Rose Review Board to drive forward recommendations.

Natwest has also committed to provide £100bn in climate and sustainable funding and financing by the end of 2025 to help families buy energy efficiency homes and create jobs to help deliver net zero goals.

Hunt said: “Our green industry is a key growth sector set to be worth £1trn by the end of the decade. It will bring high-paid jobs, brand new manufacturers and huge export opportunities – but needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector’s success and grow the economy.”

Rose added: “I’m delighted to be co-chairing the new Energy Efficiency Taskforce, alongside Lord Callanan. Addressing the climate crisis is a team sport, and building vital partnerships between the public and private sector is the key to tackling this challenge at pace.

“Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security through lower bills for people, families, and businesses right across the UK.”

Driving down energy bills

Energy Security & Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I am determined to reduce people’s energy bills, bringing wholesale energy prices down to their lowest ever within the next decade, through investment in cheaper and more innovative energy sources such as renewables and nuclear.

“But improving the energy efficiency of our homes by bringing the latest technologies into them will also help cut energy use, and with that people’s bills.”