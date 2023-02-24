You are here: Home - News -

News

The Mortgage Mum to take part in the Ideal Home Show

by:
  • 24/02/2023
  • 0
The Mortgage Mum to take part in the Ideal Home Show
Nationwide mortgage broker firm The Mortgage Mum will be a speaker and offer expert advice at the Ideal Home Show, in collaboration with ITV, a 17-day event based in Olympia, London.

Sarah Tucker (pictured), founder and chief executive of The Mortgage Mum, will be a speaker at the event, doing four 30 minute sessions over the course of the event on the Super Theatre Stage on a variety of mortgage topics.

This includes discussions on relationships with money, practical strategies, green mortgages and swap rates.

The Mortgage Mum advisers will also participate in the expert advice hub every day of the event, and people can book 30-minute appointments through the website and on the day.

The Ideal Home Show was founded in 1908 by the Daily Mail, and was originally a publicity tool for the newspaper.

The show changed hands in 2008, and is owned by media company Media 10 and not only offers celebrity guests and experts, but also show homes, show gardens, food and drink, workshops and a pamper lounger.

Other speakers at the event include familiar faces such as Martin Lewis, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Phil Spencer and Style Sisters.

The event is taking place in Olympia, London between 17 March and 2 April.

 

‘A positive step for all brokers’

Tucker said: “This is a huge opportunity for the business, to be associated with two major brands in collaboration with us, and to be around the biggest names in the property market. And indeed, considered as one of them. We’re so honoured.”

She continued: “I think representing the mortgage industry at an event like this is amazing, this year more than ever as people need and want to be educated in the face of a changing market and a cost of living crisis.

“We want to spread a positive message in the face of negative news, and I think the fact that ITV and the Ideal Home Show are asking us to do this shows the importance the general public and the national press are placing on mortgage advice, which is a hugely positive step for all mortgage brokers across the UK.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.