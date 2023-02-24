The Mortgage Mum to take part in the Ideal Home Show

Nationwide mortgage broker firm The Mortgage Mum will be a speaker and offer expert advice at the Ideal Home Show, in collaboration with ITV, a 17-day event based in Olympia, London.

Sarah Tucker (pictured), founder and chief executive of The Mortgage Mum, will be a speaker at the event, doing four 30 minute sessions over the course of the event on the Super Theatre Stage on a variety of mortgage topics.

This includes discussions on relationships with money, practical strategies, green mortgages and swap rates.

The Mortgage Mum advisers will also participate in the expert advice hub every day of the event, and people can book 30-minute appointments through the website and on the day.

The Ideal Home Show was founded in 1908 by the Daily Mail, and was originally a publicity tool for the newspaper.

The show changed hands in 2008, and is owned by media company Media 10 and not only offers celebrity guests and experts, but also show homes, show gardens, food and drink, workshops and a pamper lounger.

Other speakers at the event include familiar faces such as Martin Lewis, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Phil Spencer and Style Sisters.

The event is taking place in Olympia, London between 17 March and 2 April.

‘A positive step for all brokers’

Tucker said: “This is a huge opportunity for the business, to be associated with two major brands in collaboration with us, and to be around the biggest names in the property market. And indeed, considered as one of them. We’re so honoured.”

She continued: “I think representing the mortgage industry at an event like this is amazing, this year more than ever as people need and want to be educated in the face of a changing market and a cost of living crisis.

“We want to spread a positive message in the face of negative news, and I think the fact that ITV and the Ideal Home Show are asking us to do this shows the importance the general public and the national press are placing on mortgage advice, which is a hugely positive step for all mortgage brokers across the UK.”