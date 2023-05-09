You are here: Home - News -

Newcastle BS improves website accessibility for customers with vulnerabilities

by:
  • 09/05/2023
Newcastle Building Society has partnered with technology firm Recite Me to make its website more accessible.

This will include making its website easier to use for people with visual impairments, disabilities and whose first language is not English.

Recite Me provides customisable accessibility software and the mutual has introduced this in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) incoming Consumer Duty rules, which aims to strengthen consumer protections. 

The changes to the website include the ability to access a screen reading function, multiple reading aids and a live translation feature. 

Jennie Pitt, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re committed to making it easy for all of our customers to interact with us in the way they choose.  

“That’s why, as well as continuing to invest in and grow our branch network to ensure our communities maintain access to face-to-face financial services, we’re making it simpler for members to manage their personal finances online, by making our website accessible to everyone.” 

Pitt added: “Recite Me’s accessibility software provides the ideal platform for us to uphold our commitment to delivering a website that everybody can easily use, and enables us to offer a customisable experience for our website visitors and members in a way that meets their individual needs. 

“Ensuring that as many people as possible are able to access our website and obtain the information they need, or carry out the tasks they require, is important for our society in enabling us to deliver high levels of customer service, and an inclusive experience for our members.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

