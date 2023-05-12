Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/05/2023

The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to 4.5 per cent and Skipton Building Society’s launching of its 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage were among the most read this week.

House prices dropping slightly in April, as well as the annual figures for Section 21 notice usage in 2022 ranked in the top 10 most read.

Criteria and mortgage rate changes from Natwest, Santander and Accord also piqued readers’ interest.