Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/05/2023

by:
  • 12/05/2023
The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to 4.5 per cent and Skipton Building Society’s launching of its 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage were among the most read this week.

House prices dropping slightly in April, as well as the annual figures for Section 21 notice usage in 2022 ranked in the top 10 most read.

Criteria and mortgage rate changes from Natwest, Santander and Accord also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Natwest and Santander increase rates – round-up

 

Accord lowers income threshold for higher borrowing amounts

Base rate rises to 4.5 per cent and heaps more misery on mortgage holders

 

Over 24,000 families threatened with homelessness in 2022 due to Section 21 notices

House prices drop in April but ‘regional differences’ emerge ‒ Halifax

 

Starting a new directly authorised mortgage brokerage – Watson

 

 

Around 700,000 households missed mortgage and rent payments last month

 

Skipton BS brings out 100 per cent LTV mortgage aimed at renters

 

Skipton’s 100 per cent LTV product ‘welcome step in the right direction’ ‒ analysis

 

Predicted base rate rise could push trackers up by £300 a year

 

 

 

 

