Gen H partners with Brilliant Solutions

Fintech lender Gen H has partnered with packager and mortgage club Brilliant Solutions to give its members access to its products.

Gen H will also provide members with its digital tools which include an affordability calculator, criteria centre, and access to its broker platform Gen H Pro.

Gen H offers residential mortgages up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), and support for self-employed applicants, to support potential buyers with their next purchase.

Members will also gain access to Gen H’s end-to-end conveyancing feature Gen H Legal, which helps borrowers through the whole homebuying process.

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gen H. We are always looking for ways to support and serve our advisers, and having Gen H and their innovative features on our panel means our advisors are further able to meet the needs of different customers.”

Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, added: “As we continue to expand our panel, we’re very happy to be working with Brilliant Solutions. Our mission is to help everyone become a homeowner, and we’re delighted that Brilliant Solutions will help us reach that goal.

“Together, we can help even more aspiring buyers realise their dreams of homeownership.”