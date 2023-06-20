You are here: Home - News -

News

Just Group appoints Ryan as demographic risk director

  20/06/2023
Retirement specialist Just Group has appointed Dan Ryan as director of demographic risk, where he will report to Paul Fulcher, group capital management and investment executive at Just Group.

Ryan has over three decades of experience in the insurance industry and joins from risk research consultancy Coios.

He has worked at firms including Willis Towers Watson for around 16 years and Swiss Re for around 12 years.

Ryan was also a founding member of the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, which advisers insurer, pension schemes and governments on epidemiology, vaccination, demographic risk and social behaviours through Coios.

He is also UK representative on the Mortality Virtual Forum of the International Actuaries Association, and co-chair of the Longevity and Mortality Actuaries Forum, as well as non-executive director at Club Vita.

Fulcher said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Dan to Just Group, he brings a tremendous depth of experience in medical demography and the insurance industry which will help our business as it continues to focus on attractive segments of the UK retirement income market.

“Just Group has a reputation for innovation and Dan’s strategic insight on demographic trends, emerging risks and product development will bring a valuable perspective to our business as we execute our ambitious growth agenda.”

Ryan added: “This is a great time to be joining Just Group. The company is a retirement specialist and the markets it serves have many years of growth ahead of them as the population ages.

“I am looking forward to using my experience and expertise to help Just Group meet its ambitious plans for growth as it delivers better outcomes for customers and fulfils its purpose to help people achieve a better later life.”

 

